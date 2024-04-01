Search
United with Love: ‘Race to Fill the Food Pantry’

by: Divine Triplett
The Race to Fill the Food Pantry is an exciting month-long challenge led by NHRA racer Josh Hart and his wife Brittanie.

They’re generously offering to match funds raised, up to $10,000, to support our food pantry.

These funds will enable us to purchase up to 52,000 pounds of food, ensuring that we can continue and expand our cooking class, Cooking With Love.

This class provides valuable lessons on cooking fresh and healthy meals on a budget.

Brittanie is the driving force behind this matching campaign, and both she and Josh have roots in Huntington County.

Donations can be made directly at our food pantry, by mail, or through our online giving portal.

Since 1985, United With Love of Huntington County has been dedicated to serving our neighbors in need.

Through our programs, we aim to empower and transform lives by building relationships, providing direct support, and offering education.

Together, we help families and individuals carve out their unique path out of poverty.

