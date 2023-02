Life.Style.Live!

Valentine’s Day bread pudding with a slow and low sidecar from The Jazz Kitchen

Chef David Allee from The Jazz Kitchen joined us today to showcase a special dessert! He made a white chocolate blueberry bread pudding with bourbon cream sauce and caramel. The dessert is a perennial favorite made in house.

Pavel & Direct Contact will be performing at the Jazz Kitchen on Saturday, February 11th. Chef David also made a slow and low sidecar cocktail with fresh lemon.

For more information on The Jazz Kitchen click here.