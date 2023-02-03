Life.Style.Live!

Valentine’s Day gift ideas from lifestyle expert Sherri French

Love is in the air, which means it’s time to find the perfect gifts for the one that you love. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joined us with great Valentine’s Day ideas to spoil your loved ones.

She introduced us to the GODIVA’s Goldmark Assorted Heart Gift Box and Dark Chocolate Assorted Gift Box, which include an assortment of delicious morsels like dark chocolate hearts, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Heaven, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Velvet, Dark Chocolate Caramel Embrace and more. And you can’t go wrong with GODIVA’s iconic assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box wrapped with this beautiful gold ribbon. Find GODIVA in the candy aisle at your favorite supermarket and drug store, as well as many fine retailers, and at GODIVA.com

For the kids, a Valentine’s Day mailbox from Pottery Barn Kids is the perfect gift. Made of felt with delightful details and the option for personalization, this will make them love the holiday even more.

For the fragrance lover, she suggested Clean Beauty’s limited-edition fragrance Sparkling Sugar. For the hair lover, the Amika Water Sign Hydrating Hair Oil Perfect is for all hair types—especially dry, coarse, or textured hair.

To find details on all of these great Valentine’s Day ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram.