Life.Style.Live!

We Try It: Skincare products for spring

What’s good for your skin should be good for the Earth as well! In today’s “We Try It,” we have skincare products that are great for protecting and improving your skin during the spring season.

SunPlus

Price: $22

Imagine having silky soft, nourished skin while also keeping it protected from harsh sun rays! SUNPLUS is the sunscreen that has you covered no matter the activity. It’s a luxury lotion of vitamins, rich and multi-level moisturizers, antioxidants, and skin-loving superfoods. The sunscreen line gives protection from the sun’s harmful rays while moisturizing, soothing, and guarding skin against pollutants and premature aging. Enjoy a moisturizing sunscreen that won’t sting your eyes and is gentle on sensitive skin, plus water-resistant and sweat-proof. Kind to the skin and the planet, the packaging is vegetable-based and ingredients are biodegradable and ocean and reef safe. SUNPLUS is now at the Ritz Carlton Bacara Resort in Santa Barbara, joining our growing list of resort customers (and their guests) such as Montage, Terranea, Pasea, and the Ranch at Laguna Beach.

sunplusca.com

Baesix Limited

Price: Varies

Baesix (/ˈbasics/) is your vegan, organic, cruelty-free, inclusive & eco-responsible simple, skincare routine for happy skin everyday! Baesix skincare is ONLY SIX steps to healthier skin! The “BAE” means “Before Anyone Else” – meaning love yourself first then others will fall in love with you too; and the “SIX” stands for the six simple steps to follow for glowing, healthy skin! Baesix developed their unique formulas from scratch in Korea with a focus on healthy hydration and bioactive nourishment. They use 100% organically certified bamboo in their products. As one of nature’s richest sources of silica; bamboo extract is known to stimulate the production of collagen, loaded with antioxidants that combat free radicals, and boasts potent anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial qualities. Not only are the products AMAZINGLY good for your skin, but the packaging is AMAZINGLY good for our planet! Their packaging is either biodegradable or 100% recyclable. Their bottles are made from corn starch and bamboo, their tins are aluminum, their paper is FSC certified and refills sachets are made from sugarcane!

baesix.com

Terrakai Skin

Price: Varies

High-end skin-care collections that are worth every penny! Terrakai Skin has ingredients that are native to Australian regions! Their Australian botanical ingredients are sourced solely from where the botanical ingredient comes from, which is why customers will pay for their skincare! They sustainably harvest the most potent, resilient botanicals, from Kangaroo Paw to Kakadu Plum to Snowflower, and add in high quality ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen to create serums to make your skin plump, hydrated and glow. The thoughtful design that underpins every Terrakai Skin formulation allows us to check all the boxes on our founding mission: Environmentally conscious, 100% vegan, and high-performance. With 25 products to choose from, you will find a line perfect for your skin type!

terrakaiskin.com

Suki Skincare

Price: Starting at $7.00

Let’s put a new face forward this 2022. It’s easy with Suki Skincare, no matter what stage in life you’re at, gorgeous. They’ve got you covered! It’s amazing to know there’s a welcome source of clean and natural products that goes beyond to gently address our aging skin, reacting to what is happening in our bodies. What works for a new mom, for instance, doesn’t necessarily meet the needs of menopausal women. The brand understands the cycle of a woman’s skin and celebrates every stage in her life. They explain that it’s more than too much oil or tons of dryness. We must understand the hormonal shifts and other bodily changes associated with age and environmental factors. It all matters and helps determine the correct skin cycle.

sukiskincare.com