What you need to know about applying to Ivy Tech for spring 2023 semester

You can get started in a career quickly with skills from Ivy Tech!

Juan Buitron, senior assistant director of Admissions at Ivy Tech Indianapolis, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share why you should register for the spring 2023 semester and how easy it is. Classes start January 17. He also discussed the admissions process and explained how students (traditional and adult) can use their main website to search and find what they are looking for (in a quick and efficient way), from scholarships, programs, financial aid, etc. Here’s more from him:

How to Apply to Ivy Tech

They offer degrees and short-term certificates in fields where workers are needed most, so you can be ready to get started in a career quickly. Ivy Tech will position you to earn more money and be highly sought-after in the job market. Higher education is changing, and more employers are seeking Ivy Tech graduates than ever before.

For more information click here and contact:

Phone: 1-888-IVY-LINE

Fax: (317) 921-4326

Email: indy-finaid@ivytech.edu

Virtual Front Desk: IvyTech.edu/IndyHelp

