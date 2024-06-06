What’s new at The Children’s Museum? Mandela: The Official Exhibition

The Children’s Museum is thrilled to announce a new exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, opening on June 22, 2024, and running until January 20, 2025.

This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to delve into the life of Nelson Mandela, the legendary freedom fighter and political leader.

Aaron Bonds, Director of Actor Interpretation & Theater at The Children’s Museum, joined us on the show to talk about the exhibit.

Exhibition Highlights:

Unique Artifacts : The exhibit features personal belongings and artifacts of Nelson Mandela that have never been seen outside of South Africa until recently.

Personal Insights : Learn deeper stories about Mandela through unique insights from his family, friends, and others who knew him well.

Inspiring Values : Mandela's dedication to justice and equality is as important today as it was during his lifetime. This exhibit aims to inspire visitors with his commitment to making the world a better place.

For All Ages: Although recommended for children ages 12 and up, the exhibit is a valuable experience for people of all ages who want to learn about Mandela's life and legacy.

The exhibit will be open for several months, allowing plenty of time for visitors from out of town to plan a trip.

This is a unique chance to learn about an iconic global figure, making it a worthwhile visit for families and individuals traveling to the area.

Visitor Information:

Opening Date : June 22, 2024

Closing Date : January 20, 2025

: January 20, 2025 Tickets: You can get tickets and more information on the museum’s website.

The Children’s Museum’s new exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, is going to be an inspiring and educational experience. Don’t miss this chance to explore the life of Nelson Mandela and his impact on the world.