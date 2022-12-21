Life.Style.Live!

Why you should consider second-hand shopping, gifting this holiday season

For those looking to make extra money this holiday season or if you’re looking to save a little bit of money while Christmas shopping, maybe secondhand selling or shopping is for you!

According to Morning Consult Data, 92% of people are open to getting secondhand gifts (even though only 33% of people would shop secondhand for gifts today).

Stephanie Weddle, a full-time fashion reseller on Poshmark under the name @3queensresale, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how she got into the business of selling on Poshmark and how you can get started as well. Stephanie is hoping to purchase secondhand gifts for all her girlfriends this year and has some great hacks for others also looking to find quality secondhand gifts from high-end bags to jewelry at a lower price.

If you are new to Poshmark, you can use Stephanie’s code “3QueensResale” to sign up and get $10 off your first purchase.

About Poshmark:

Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand styles for women, men, kids, pets, homes and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of e-commerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India, is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit poshmark.com, and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com. You can also find Poshmark on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat.

Stephanie’s Poshmark (@3queensresale)

Stephanie’s Youtube (@3queensresale700)