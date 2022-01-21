Life.Style.Live!

Wicker Works of Brownsburg offers best prices of season at annual Home Show Sale

If you’re ready to create the outdoor space of your dreams visit Wicker Works of Brownsburg!

This weekend is the annual Home Show Sale where you can find the best prices and best selection of the season.

This is an especially great time to buy if you have multiple spaces you’re looking to furnish.

Tammy Hession of Wicker Works warns that the supply chain continues to be an issue, so shopping now ensures great selection and pricing.

You may be worried about what to do with the furniture you buy now, and not to worry, Wicker Works will store your furniture until spring!

There’s no better time to shop and save than this weekend at Wicker Works of Brownsburg!

For more information visit, wickerworksofbrownsburg.com.

