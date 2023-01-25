Life.Style.Live!

‘Wild Horses’ opens at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center on February 3

Theater fans won’t want to miss their chance to catch two talented actresses bring Allison Gregory’s “Wild Horses” story to life! The show runs from February 3 to March 5 at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center. Two popular Indianapolis performers, Constance Macy and Jen Johansen will take the stage!

“Wild Horses” is a savagely funny one woman play about a summer that changed an adolescent girl forever, told by her grown-up self. As her friend’s challenge and cajole her, and her family falls apart around her, she questions the core of her own humanity. The pathos and hubris of teenage years, the struggle for identity, independence, and authenticity, and the desire to find one’s place in a complicated world — it all come rushing at us as she takes us on the ride of her life.

Tickets can be purchased at phoenixtheatre.org. Single tickets are now on sale from $25 to $45 each (discounted $15 tickets are available to students – use the PROMO CODE “student15” and show your student ID at the door).