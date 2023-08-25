‘Wild N’ Out’ comedian Chico Bean performing in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian Chico Bean is set to perform in Indianapolis at the Helium Comedy Club.

He’ll perform shows on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27.

Bean spoke virtually with News 8’s Cody Adams ahead of his shows in Indy.

Bean says he first realized he was funny while hanging out with his friends and cracking jokes. He later found his love for stand up after doing his first four minute open mic night.

Bean is originally from Washington D.C. He began his comedy career in Greensboro, North Carolina. Bean found fame as a contributor to the MTV sketch comedy show “Wild N’ Out” hosted weekly by Nick Cannon.

He can also be seen in other projects such the “Freestyle Funny Comedy Show” and MTV2’s “Guy Court.”

Currently, Bean travels the country with his “85 South Show“.

Bean teamed up with DC Young Fly and Karlous Miller for the hilarious improv comedy show.

They first teamed up in Steve Harvey’s studio to begin recording a podcast that showcased their improv, freestyling, and roasting skills.

The “85 South Show” has a stop right here in Indianapolis as well.

They will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, September 23 at 7 p.m.

Chico Bean will be performing solo at Helium Comedy Club, but says it’s the same type of humor. He says his shows consist of some things that are currently on topic in pop culture, as well as things from his personal life that he finds funny.

General admission for his show is $30 and reserved seating is $40.

The Helium Comedy Club is located at 10 West Georgia Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46225.