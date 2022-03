Life.Style.Live!

Wild Wednesdays: Silly Safaris’ Amazon John shares fun owl facts

Spring is coming, and the birds will soon be chirping.

That’s why Amazon John of Silly Safaris joined us today with a couple of cool owls. Patty Spitler of Great Day TV also came along for the fun.





Amazon John is available to be booked for both schools and events.

For more information visit:

sillysafaris.com

GreatDayTV.com