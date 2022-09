Life.Style.Live!

Wilmer Valderrama teams up with Purina Dog Chow to celebrate impact PTSD Service Dogs have on veterans

September is National Service Dog Awareness month, a time to recognize how specially trained dogs help veterans with physical and mental challenges.

Wilmer Valderrama, TV & Film Actor, producer, dog owner and military supporter, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” as he has teamed up with Purina Dog Chow to honor some of these dogs and talk about how you can help.

For more information, visit click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURINA DOG CHOW.