Winners Drink Milk: Meet the dairy farmers who will greet this year’s Indy 500 winner

The beloved bottle of milk presented to the winner of the 500-mile classic has been a part of Victory Circle for decades, and this year is no different! This year’s Indianapolis 500 champion will be greeted in Victory Circle by American Dairy Association Indiana’s 2022 Veteran Milk Man Tim Haynes, Hoosier dairy farmer and fourth-generation owner of Superior Dairy in Garrett, Indiana, and by 2022 Rookie Milk Man Kerry Estes of Fountaintown, Indiana’s Estes Dairy Farm.

The two dairy farmers joined us on Life.Style.Live! to tell us more about the tradition.

To learn more about the longstanding tradition and the dairy farmers, watch the video above or visit the Winners Drink Milk section of the American Dairy Association Indiana website.