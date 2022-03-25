Life.Style.Live!

World of Wheels Auto Show going on now at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 63rd Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels, presented by Ray Skillman, returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

See customs, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and lowriders on display, all vying for top honors and awards in the Summit Racing Equipment Show Car Series.

On display and featured for 2022 is the 1936 Ford “Cab Over Evolved,” a truck that was on display at the 2018 SEMA Show in its unfinished state; you can see the completed transformation on display at the World of Wheels Show.

The Motorama 1962 special section features traditional rod & customs with vintage car movies, slot car racing and live music throughout the weekend! There’s also the Gauge Magazine lifestyle section that features tuners, mini truck lowriders, and more. Audio sound demos will be performed throughout the weekend.

The Pinstriper Panel Jam and Charity Auction is happening all weekend. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for the Indiana Youth Diabetes Foundation.







Show Hours:

Friday March 25, 2022: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday March 26, 2022: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday March 27, 2022: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission:

Gate:

General Admission: $20.00

Children 6-12: $8.00

Children 5 & Under: Free

Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores.

Autograph sessions include (Admission ticket does not guarantee autograph):

Chip Foose, legendary car builder and from TV’s “Overhaulin,” Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Bryan Danielson, wrestling superstar, Sunday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Visit worldofwheels.com for a full schedule of activities and special sections.