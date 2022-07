Life.Style.Live!

Yamallama Deli makes a PASTRAMI SANDWICH and an ANTIPASTO BOWL

Yama, yama, yummy!

In our kitchen this morning, Robert Frye, owner of Yamallama, serves us a spread PERFECT for anyone’s hungry appetite. Check it out!

Yamallami Deli is located at The Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks District.

To learn more, visit https://www.yamallamadeli.com/.