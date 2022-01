Month of May

500 Festival now taking volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Registration is open for volunteers for the 2022 500 Festival.

Each year, the festival relies on thousands of volunteers to help ensure all events go off without a hitch.

This year, it’s looking for 7,000 volunteers to help in more than 100 areas.

All volunteers will receive a shirt, pin, snacks and beverages, and special or free access to certain events.

Sign-ups are online.

In order to receive all of the perks, you’ll need to register by April 13.