Bands announced for Carb Day concert

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Carb Day concert is back for 2022.

Rock supergroup Kings of Chaos will co-headline the event with Rick Springfield.

Funk legends Morris Day and the Time will open the show.

Kings of Chaos was formed by Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and features other 80s rockers such as Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford, Gilby Clarke and Warren DeMartini.

The show begins at 3:30 p.m. inside of Turn 3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27.

General admission tickets are $30, pit tickets are $50 and VIP tickets are $250.

Carb Day concert tickets can be purchased here.

