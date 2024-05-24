IMS tattoo and chain catch attention on Carb Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carb Day always brings fans out to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but not many of them can say they were as decked out in IMS gear than Ali Kinzer and Jaylee Lewis.

The two made the trip to Indianapolis from Pennsylvania and are huge Indianapolis 500 fans.

They both came to Carb Day dressed in checkered flag overalls with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway logo on them. But nothing was cooler than their chain: Big cold chain loops held together a massive Indianapolis Motor Speedway logo chain.

“So we originally saw these online and the minute I saw them, I said, ‘I got to have these,’ and this (chain) just adds to it,” Kinzer said. “I mean, you had to top off the outfit with this and I love it. It’s caught a lot off attention.”

Kinzer even got a tattoo of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway wheel and wing logo on her wrist. She said a lot of people back home in Pennsylvania don’t even know what the Indy 500 is, but she talks about it anyway.

This is Kinzer’s 13th Indianapolis 500. She went for her first time with her dad to see Danica Patrick race and has made the trip back each year since.

“The energy is unbelievable,” Kinzer said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere else Memorial Day weekend. I love it.”

Lewis agreed with Kinzer, saying the energy and atmosphere is what she like so much about the Indianapolis 500.

As for the race itself, Lewis is cheering for Pato O’Ward to win. Kinzer thinks this is the year that Hélio Castroneves gets his fifth Indianapolis 500 victory.

News 8 Sports will have live coverage from the track starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

The 108 running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for 12:45 p.m. Sunday barring any changes due to weather.