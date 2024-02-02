IndyCar driver co-chairs announced for Rev event in May

NTT IndyCar series driver Ed Carpenter with his wife, Heather Carpenter, and their children in the pits on May 22, 2022, during qualifications for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An event on Thursday signaled the Month of May is getting closer and closer.

Ed Carpenter Racing owner and driver Ed Carpenter, along with his wife, Heather, were named IndyCar driver co-chairs for the 11th Rev presented by Fifth Third Bank.

The big reveal took place at Capri Italian Restaurant in Indianapolis.

The annual Rev event raises funds to “provide care for drivers and patrons at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center located at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and for patients across Indiana in need of critical care,” according to Rev’s website.

This will be the 11th year of the event, which serves as IU Health Foundation‘s largest annual fundraiser. Since the first Rev event, $6 million has been raised for statewide trauma and critical care programs.

The following is a list of things that proceeds from Rev have benefitted in the past:

Expansions to the IU Health LifeLine fleet, the LifeLine team’s statewide prehospital immediate and emergent care.

Drivers and fans at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Injury prevention education and outreach.

Statewide trauma education and training.

Patient and family support services

IU Health physical therapy teams and nursing units’ enhanced patient care.

According to a post on X, Carpenter met his wife at IU Health when she was working at the infield care center at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Carpenter is a three-time pole-sitter for the Indianapolis 500. Last year, he finished the race in 20th place.

Last year, Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi served as the IndyCar honorary driver chair of the 10th Rev event.

This year’s Rev event will be May 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tickets sold out for the event in less than eight minutes after they went on sale Dec. 1, according to Rev. A waitlist is available online.