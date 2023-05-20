RC Enerson hoping to qualify for his first Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – NTT IndyCar Series driver RC Enerson is hoping to make his first-career Indianapolis 500.

He’ll be trying to be in the field of 33 by late Sunday afternoon, once qualifying comes to an end.

Enerson is racing for Abel Motorsports this May. It’s the first time Abel Motorsports has fielded a car in an NTT IndyCar Series race. The team is full-time in Indy NXT.

Enerson previously attempted to qualify for the Indy 500 back in 2021, but was not able to make the field.

Enerson joined News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff live on Friday morning prior to “Fast Friday” to discuss his quest to make the race and how things are going with Abel Motorsports.

