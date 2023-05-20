Scott Dixon chasing Indy 500 qualifying history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – NTT IndyCar Series driver Scott Dixon is chasing Indianapolis 500 qualifying history this weekend.

The 2008 Indy 500 champion is just one pole away from tying the record for most Indy 500 poles in a career.

Dixon currently has won five Indy 500 poles, which is second-most all time.

He is just one pole shy of tying Rick Mears for most Indy 500 poles by a driver. Mears has won six poles at the Indy 500.

“It’s (winning the Indy 500 pole) one of the toughest things in our sport to do,” said Dixon. “So, if we can talk about that on Sunday or Monday and we have that, then that’s amazing. I’ll be over the moon.”

Mears, a four-time Indy 500 champion, was asked on Friday about Dixon chasing his pole record.

“Obviously, would I like to hang on to it?,” said Mears. “Sure. But if he gets it, he’s earned it. And the job he’s done to be able to get to that position, I definitely respect that.”

Dixon is not focused on the record at all. He’s just hoping to go fast to put himself in a good starting spot for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“For us, it’s more about trying to do the best that we can,” said Dixon. “

Should Dixon win the pole on Sunday, he would become the first driver to win three consecutive poles for the Indy 500.