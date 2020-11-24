Mozel Sanders Foundation awards 6 scholarships to Hoosier essential workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In years past, the Mozel Sanders Foundation’s scholarships went to students. But this year, because of the pandemic, the foundation decided to honor essential workers.

Valerie Suggs is one of six essential workers honored with the Mozel Sanders Essential Worker Award Scholarship. She works as a nurse, on the front lines, fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s definitely rewarding. Not only to myself, but thank you to the Mozel Sanders Foundation for thinking about essential workers and those who are on the front lines each and every day putting themselves out there,” Suggs said.

Lydia Davis also received the scholarship Tuesday. She’s a church minister and the director of a missional food pantry, which helps to feed the hungry in our community.

“To be able to have that, as a 501c3, so I can get more of those donations in. So, when I get all the calls of people that are in need, I’m able to bless them right then. So that would be my primary thing. It still goes back to helping other people,” Davis said of the scholarship.

Trending Headlines

This year’s award honors those who selflessly sacrificed their lives to make sure others are taken care of. The recipients are people who give it their all.

“It means going above and beyond. Our award recipients just did that. And they did it willingly. While we were sleeping in bed, they were at work. And they had families that they had to feed,” said Stephanie Sanders, chief operating officer of the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

Both scholarship recipients said they plan to use their scholarship award money to pay it forward and help others in the community who can really use it.

The foundation told News 8 they don’t need any more volunteers or kitchens for this upcoming Thanksgiving, but they are asking for donations. Just $20 feeds a family of four.

WISH-TV is proud to partner with the foundation for its 49th annual dinner. You can use your phone to donate: Just text MOZEL to 313131.