1 dead after crash with semi on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a crash on the city’s northwest side.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a semi stopped for a red light on southbound Georgetown Road at 79th Street. A vehicle heading south rear-ended the stopped semi, killing the driver of the vehicle, according to a release from police.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, as standard procedure after a serious or fatal crash.

The intersection was expected to be closed until around 4 p.m. while police investigate.

If you have any information about this crash, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.