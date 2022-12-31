News

Man shot, killed on city’s northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 1 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022, in the 7700 block of Newport Way. That's in the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who’d been was found dead Saturday at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of Newport Way. That’s in the Lake Castleton Apartment Homes off Shadeland Avenue just north of East 75th Street.

The man shot was found dead between two apartment buildings.

Witnesses provided homicide detectives with information about a vehicle that may have been part of the crime, but police were not immediately releasing additional details about the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call Detective Brad Nuetzman at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at brad.nuetzman@indy.gov. People can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will identify the man and notify his family before releasing his name, IMPD says.

IMPD’s chaplain’s office and victims’ assistance helped people at the crime scene.