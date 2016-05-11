10 injured after tornado rips through Kentucky city

GRAVES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten people were injured Tuesday, after two tornadoes ripped through Kentucky in Graves, Christian, and Trigg counties.

The Kentucky State Police said the first tornado touched down around 2:45 p.m. near Mayfield in Graves County, about 90 miles northwest of Clarksville. Homes and businesses were significantly damaged. Click here to view photos.

At least 10 people were hurt but their injuries were non life-threatening. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Many different law enforcement agencies are inspecting the damage and surveying the situation, responding to any incidents as necessary.

The second tornado was spotted around 7:15 p.m. in eastern Trigg County not far from the Christian-Trigg County line.

Kentucky State Police said there was structural damage to some barns near KY 126 north of KY 129.

So far, no homes have been damaged and no injuries have been reported from the second tornado at this time.

The storms led to various watches and warnings for Middle Tennessee, with a brief Tornado Warning in Montgomery County that ended at 9 p.m. and a Tornado Watch for much of Middle Tennessee, which was in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday.