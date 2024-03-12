2 winning CA$H 5 tickets worth over $1M sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two winning tickets sold in Allen and Lake counties matched all five numbers on Friday in the CA$H 5 jackpot drawing worth over $1 million.

One winning ticket was purchased at Cedar Lakes Travel Center at 13302 Wicker Ave. in Cedar Lake and the other at Meijer CStop #125 at 5903 Illinois Rd. in Fort Wayne.

The total jackpot in Friday’s drawing is worth $1,354,352. Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 tickets will be split equally between the winners, each receiving $677,266.

The winning numbers from March 8 are 7-19-31-40-41.

Contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11.