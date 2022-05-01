News

‘All INdiana Politics’: Preparing for the May 3 primary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 runs through all the top races on the ballot ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Plus, the panel takes a look at candidates for key races, including Hamilton County Prosecutor and Marion County Clerk.

Also, News 8 talks about possible plans by President Biden to waive student loan debt.

