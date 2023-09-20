All Indiana Artist: Damon Karl

Damon Karl joined us as today’s All Indiana artist!

We’re so excited to introduce you to Karl’s soulful melody, “Don’t Wake Me Up (If I’m Dreaming).”

With his magnetic voice and heartfelt lyrics, he promises to transport listeners to a world of emotions and dreams.

As the anticipation built this afternoon, we were spellbound by his performance and the enchanting story he set through his music.

It’s a moment we’ve all been eagerly waiting for, and Damon Karl was ready to make it unforgettable.

Want to join in on the fun? Take a look at the full video above. We promise you that your ears will be soothed!