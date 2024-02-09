All Indiana Artist: Elizabeth Lee

Elizabeth Lee is a father-daughter duo known for their melodies and heartfelt lyrics from the Carmel/Indianapolis area.

Alongside her father, Bobby Pugh, and bandmates bass player Jason McKay, drummers Jason Lineback, and Ward Walker, Elizabeth co-writes and performs a blend of original and cover songs at live performances, creating a soothing and eclectic atmosphere.

Their track ‘Quicksand’ was recently featured in the Lifetime movie ‘Sabotaging the Squad’, airing on Lifetime Movie Channel on February 1st, 2024, and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime. Additionally, the group collaborated with bassist Adam Kubota of Postmodern Jukebox on their latest track ‘Wait It Out’, now available on all streaming platforms.

Stay updated on their musical journey by following them on Instagram @elizabethleemusic or streaming their music on Spotify and Apple Music.