Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

All Indiana Artist: ‘The Hammer and The Hatchet’

All Indiana Artist: The Hammer and The Hatchet

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

John Bowyer and Jayme Hood, born and raised Hoosiers, find their roots in South Central Indiana, along the Brown/Monroe county line.

As a dynamic duo known by the monikers “The Hammer and The Hatchet,” they’ve forged a musical path together, intertwining their talents in crafting original Midwestern Roots Music.

Over a decade, their partnership has blossomed, resulting in the creation and release of four albums!

Their music reflects a deep understanding of their surroundings.

Whether onstage or through digital platforms, audiences have the opportunity to enjoy music by The Hammer and The Hatchet.

Fans can enjoy their performances throughout the region!

For those seeking more information, visit thehammerandthehatchet.com.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Broad Ripple Middle School to...
Education /
I Heart Mac & Cheese...
Indiana News /
WISH-TV reporter shares solar eclipse...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Enjoy steaks, seafood,...
All Indiana /
IMPD seeks help find missing...
Local News /
Indiana State Police investigating fatal...
Indiana News /
Appeals judge denies Trump’s request...
Political News /
Man dies after shooting in...
Crime Watch 8 /