All Indiana Artist: The Hammer and The Hatchet

John Bowyer and Jayme Hood, born and raised Hoosiers, find their roots in South Central Indiana, along the Brown/Monroe county line.

As a dynamic duo known by the monikers “The Hammer and The Hatchet,” they’ve forged a musical path together, intertwining their talents in crafting original Midwestern Roots Music.

Over a decade, their partnership has blossomed, resulting in the creation and release of four albums!

Their music reflects a deep understanding of their surroundings.

Whether onstage or through digital platforms, audiences have the opportunity to enjoy music by The Hammer and The Hatchet.

Fans can enjoy their performances throughout the region!

For those seeking more information, visit thehammerandthehatchet.com.