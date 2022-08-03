All Indiana

All Indiana Artists: Brother O’ Brother

Today’s All Indiana Artists, Brother O’ Brother, have been said to have the best live performance in all of Indianapolis.

They’ve performed more than 400 shows on tour with their garage band, blues-rock sound and have sold more vinyl than you can count.

The duo joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” with a preview of their new LP, “Skin Walker.”

You can see them performing in Cincinnati on August 26, and at Romanus Fest in Indianapolis on September 3.

For more information visit:

Facebook.com/brotherobrother

Instagram: brotherobrother_

open.spotify.com/artist/7nVuOLcQWhsCLYBsVeREr1