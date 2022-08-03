All Indiana

All Indiana Artists: Brother O’ Brother

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s All Indiana Artists, Brother O’ Brother, have been said to have the best live performance in all of Indianapolis.

They’ve performed more than 400 shows on tour with their garage band, blues-rock sound and have sold more vinyl than you can count.

The duo joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” with a preview of their new LP, “Skin Walker.”

You can see them performing in Cincinnati on August 26, and at Romanus Fest in Indianapolis on September 3.

For more information visit:

Facebook.com/brotherobrother

Instagram: brotherobrother_

open.spotify.com/artist/7nVuOLcQWhsCLYBsVeREr1

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Businesses raise concerns over road construction project for I-465, I-69 set to begin this weekend

Local /

State lawmakers react to Kansas abortion vote

Politics /

Indiana reports 9,996 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in previous week

Coronavirus /

Illinois teacher arrested after ‘sexually exploiting’ 2 boys, 1 from Indiana

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.