Art exhibit showcases the power of storytelling

by: Divine Triplett
We are delighted to welcome Nicole Sharp, the Gallery Director of Long-Sharp Gallery, as our special guest on today’s show. Nicole will be joining our hosts to offer a sneak peek into the highly anticipated art exhibit “I Was Here: Stories [Un]told,” set to captivate audiences on Friday, August 4th. This unique exhibition promises to unveil a collection of compelling artworks that evoke untold stories and emotions. With Nicole’s expertise and insight, we will gain a deeper understanding of the artists’ perspectives and the profound narratives behind their creations. Tune in to get an exclusive glimpse into the world of contemporary art and discover the inspiring tales waiting to be unveiled at “I Was Here: Stories [Un]told.”

