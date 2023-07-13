Award-winning comedian to perform in Indiana

Laughter is on the agenda today as the studio prepares to welcome the award-winning comedian, Mickey Bell. With his unique brand of humor and quick wit, Bell is set to grace the stage at the First Assembly of God for an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment.

Renowned for his ability to connect with audiences and deliver side-splitting punchlines, Bell has established himself as a true master of comedy. His comedic timing and relatable observations have garnered him numerous accolades, making him a sought-after performer in the world of stand-up comedy.

As Bell joins our hosts in the studio, viewers can anticipate an engaging conversation where he will share insights into his comedic journey, inspirations, and what the audience can expect from his highly anticipated performance. So get ready to chuckle, giggle, and guffaw as Mickey Bell brings his comedic genius to the stage, promising an evening filled with laughter that will leave everyone’s spirits lifted and their funny bones thoroughly tickled.