All Indiana

Bands to perform live at Vogue, raise money for local entertainment venues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Rock Garage, a new music lesson center and rock band program in Castleton, will host an event Friday to raise money for local entertainment places that are a part of the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance.

Twenty-five amateur bands will show off their skills on one of the most historic stages in Indianapolis: The Vogue.

Preston Nash, Rock Garage music director, talked on Tuesday’s “All Indiana” about the upcoming event and gave a drum lesson.

Get tickets online to see the bands of Rock Garage perform live at The Vogue.