BEWARE! Dinosaurs invading Indy 2024

Dinosaurs are invading Indianapolis this weekend…..

It is one of the most popular interactive dinosaur experiences in the U.S.

This year it is back and bigger than ever..

Jurassic Quest is a herd of photorealistic dinosaurs taking place this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for one weekend..

According to a news release, the Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed Earth millions of years ago.

Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved.

New for 2024! Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun. This evolution, Jurassic Quest includes an expanded Excavation Station and more Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables.

Even our animatronic herd has expanded to include fan favorites, the Utahraptor and Giganotosaurus. In addition to “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers, Jurassic Quest has launched a new video tour that’s already getting “roaring good” reviews from families and features our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty (available onsite and on your phone via QR code)! All expanded activities are included with general admission.

New attractions launching include kids facing off with the notoriously fast Jurassic Quest Utahraptors for “Raptor Run” races, and “Rope-a-Raptor,” where experienced “BrontoBusters” help kids lasso stray dinos to get them back to their pens.

Event: Jurassic Quest

Admission: Tickets available online (Standard, Senior and Kids pricing available)

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site. Free entry for children under 2.

KIDS UNLIMITED TICKETS: Includes admission, plus unlimited access to stationery and walking dinosaur rides, fossil dig, and dinosaur themed inflatable attractions (Note: maximum weight for rides is 140lbs.).

Where: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center (1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205)

When (Public Hours):

Friday, March 29: 9am-8pm

Saturday, March 30: 9am-8pm

Sunday, March 31: 9am-7pm