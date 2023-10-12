Celebrating National Women in Small Business Month with author and entrepreneur Andrea Liebross

In honor of National Women in Small Business Month and the eerie atmosphere of October, we are thrilled to have a conversation with Andrea Liebross.

She’s a small business owner, certified business and life coach, sought-after keynote speaker, and the author of the #1 Amazon bestseller, “She Thinks Big: The Entrepreneurial Woman’s Guide To Moving Past the Messy Middle and Into the Extraordinary.”

Andrea’s book serves as a guiding light for women in business who may feel stuck and frustrated, offering valuable insights on creating strategic plans, adopting a new mindset, and implementing improved systems to balance all their priorities.

To learn more about Andrea and her empowering work, visit www.AndreaLiebross.com.