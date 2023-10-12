Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Celebrating National Women in Small Business Month with author and entrepreneur Andrea Liebross

Thinking Big with Author Andrea Liebross

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In honor of National Women in Small Business Month and the eerie atmosphere of October, we are thrilled to have a conversation with Andrea Liebross.

She’s a small business owner, certified business and life coach, sought-after keynote speaker, and the author of the #1 Amazon bestseller, “She Thinks Big: The Entrepreneurial Woman’s Guide To Moving Past the Messy Middle and Into the Extraordinary.”

Andrea’s book serves as a guiding light for women in business who may feel stuck and frustrated, offering valuable insights on creating strategic plans, adopting a new mindset, and implementing improved systems to balance all their priorities.

To learn more about Andrea and her empowering work, visit www.AndreaLiebross.com.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Man charged with burglary, kidnapping,...
Crime Watch 8 /
Chuck Pagano opens up about...
Indianapolis Colts /
Disney dreams do come true:...
All Indiana /
UNCF Chair Donielle Martin talks...
All Indiana /
Celebrating National Pizza Month with...
All Indiana /
Grammy-nominated Loreena McKennitt to grace...
All Indiana /
WIBC’s Jason Hammer explores ACT...
All Indiana /
As desperation in Gaza grows,...
International News /