Changing the way you see balloons

Today, we had the pleasure of hosting the incredibly talented Rye Von in our studio. As both a skilled balloon artist and the proud business owner of Art Haus Balloons, Rye Von joined us to share exciting news about her upcoming charity event and discuss the bright future of balloons in Indianapolis.

With her unique artistic flair and meticulous craftsmanship, Rye Von has captivated audiences with her stunning balloon creations, turning ordinary balloons into extraordinary works of art.

Her dedication to giving back to the community shines through as she unveils details of her charity event, which promises to bring joy and support to those in need.

Join us as we delve into Rye Von’s creative journey, her innovative vision for the world of balloons, and her inspiring efforts to make a positive impact in Indianapolis and beyond.