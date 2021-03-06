Children’s Museum adds 2nd Tyrannosaurus rex to dinosaur exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Visitors to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis are invited to come see what’s being touted as one of largest and most complete dinosaur displays in the world.

Sue, a world famous Tyrannosaurus rex, will spend spring break and summer vacation at the museum from Saturday through July 25. Sue is joining Bucky, another T-rex that’s already a popular crowd favorite at the museum. The SUE Meets Bucky exhibit comes with general admission to the museum.

Jennifer Pace Robinson, the museum’s executive vice president, told News 8 about the dynamic Sue adds to the dinosaur exhibit experience. Lead paleontologist Jenn Anné sheds light on what it took to put it all together and the anticipation of the Dinosphere expansion at the museum in 2022.

Sue is named for Sue Hendrickson, who discovered the dinosaur in 1990 during a commercial excavation trip north of Faith, South Dakota, according to the Field Museum of Chicago.

A young rancher and rodeo cowboy named Bucky Derflinger discovered Bucky in 1998 on the family ranch, which is also north of Faith, South Dakota, according to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis website and media reports.