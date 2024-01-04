Search
Comedian Aries Spears to perform at Helium Comedy Club

by: Divine Triplett
Prepare for a laughter-filled extravaganza as comedian Aries Spears prepares to visit Indianapolis.

He’s gearing up for a four-day comedy marathon at the Helium Comedy Club, starting tonight, January 4, and running through January 7.

As a true comedic heavyweight and former standout on “MADtv,” Spears brings a comedic presence and a distinctive perspective on everything from sports to current events.

Having released his latest special, “Aries Spears: Comedy Blueprint,” in 2016, audiences can expect a night of humor from this seasoned performer.

Don’t miss this special event at Helium Comedy Club featuring the one and only Aries Spears.

