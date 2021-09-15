All Indiana

‘Dreamgirls’ musical coming to Old National Centre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A musical on the stage of the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre takes theater-goers to the glory days of Motown and some of its biggest stars.

“Dreamgirls” was put together by the Indiana Performing Arts Centre and Kaidydid Productions. The shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, and tickets will be on sale online.

News 8 got a chance Wednesday to speak with the the show’s directors and some of the performers.

“‘Dreamgirls’ is actually the most difficult production that we have done to date,” said talent director Kila J. Adams. “We’ve built this family. They’re not just here to do a show. They’re here to tell a story.”

Artistic director Dee Duvall said, “It has this phenomenal local cast that just won’t disappoint.”

Anjelah Evans, who plays the lead role of Effie White, talks about what she and her cast have in store for the performance. “They can expect great acting,” Evans said. “Singing is what I’ve been chosen to do and this part allows me to stretch my range and for people to hear my power and see the diversity in my voice.”

Summary