All Indiana

Fashion show to support children of addicted parents

Dressing to impress for a wonderful cause is what tonight’s fashion show hosted by Elijah’s House of Fashion is all about.

The charity fashion show and dance is a fundraiser for children of addicted parents.

Organizer Tanya Beamon joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to discuss their effort, fundraising goals, what people can expect from the show and more.

The fashion show is Friday at 7 p.m. at Moose Lodge (7055 E 16th St.).