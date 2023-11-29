Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Fathers & Families Center empowering relationships

Empowering fathers and families

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The question on many minds is, “What is our vision for a better world?”

The answer lies in a powerful and impactful message: “INVOLVED DADS!”

It’s a reminder that children with engaged fathers not only have a stronger foundation for overall well-being but also excel in school and are less likely to face abuse.

Larry Smith, the President and CEO of the Fathers & Families Center, joined us to share more information about the organization and the impact they’re making on the community.

They recognize and support the importance of involved fathers in shaping a brighter future for our children and communities.

The organization recently supported this initiative through, Giving Tuesday of 2023. Tune into the full interview above to learn more information about the organization and its future projects!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

A six-planet solar system in...
National News /
Five journalists were shot in...
International News /
Humanoid robots are here, but...
Business /
Jury finds man guilty of...
Crime Watch 8 /
Sandy Hook families offer to...
National News /
Puerto Rico’s famous stray cats...
International News /
Human remains found in search...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indianapolis ranks 4th in country...
Business /