Fathers & Families Center empowering relationships

The question on many minds is, “What is our vision for a better world?”

The answer lies in a powerful and impactful message: “INVOLVED DADS!”

It’s a reminder that children with engaged fathers not only have a stronger foundation for overall well-being but also excel in school and are less likely to face abuse.

Larry Smith, the President and CEO of the Fathers & Families Center, joined us to share more information about the organization and the impact they’re making on the community.

They recognize and support the importance of involved fathers in shaping a brighter future for our children and communities.

The organization recently supported this initiative through, Giving Tuesday of 2023. Tune into the full interview above to learn more information about the organization and its future projects!