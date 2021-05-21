All Indiana

Go Ape Ziplining welcomes visitors back to Eagle Creek Park

by: Randall Newsome
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A treetop adventure complete with 40 unique obstacles, platforms that reach more than 40 feet high and ziplines that can go as far as 300 feet is opening back up in Indianapolis.

Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park is back open daily from May to August. For two to three hours at a time, visitors can explore the nature of Eagle Creek Park while taking part in the aerial activities.

Watch the video to see Randall Newsome overcome his fear of heights before going ziplining for the very first time.

Click here to get tickets to Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park. All participants must be at least 10 years old.

