Hunter’s Honey Farm introduces camping options for upcoming solar eclipse

Hunter’s Honey Farm, known for its century-long tradition of honey production, is diversifying its offerings by providing RV and campsite accommodations for visitors during the anticipated March Madness and the solar eclipse. The farm, nestled in the heart of Indiana, promises an unparalleled viewing experience of the solar eclipse, which will occur for a total of 4 minutes and 1 second at 3:05 p.m. EST.

Visitors have the option to camp for the weekend or just stay for the day, with overnight and day sites available from April 5-9. The accommodations cater to a variety of preferences, including RVs, tents, and vehicles, with all sites requiring advance reservation. Site prices for April 8th start at $52 for a small space (25 ft x 25 ft), $77 for a medium space (25ft x 50ft), and $103 for a large space (25ft x 75ft), with each additional day costing $25. The farm emphasizes that no refunds will be issued for any reason.

To enhance the experience, Hunter’s Honey Farm will offer taste testing of honey-infused sauces, ice cream desserts, and fruit leather. In addition to providing an unobstructed view of the eclipse, the farm will also offer amenities such as port-a-pots, assigned parking spots, and short walking trails through the woods.

An added attraction for visitors is the Honey Farm Gift Shop, open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, April 7th, from 12-6 p.m. The shop features a variety of honey products, beeswax skin care items, candles, and more.

However, potential visitors should be aware that the farm is located off the beaten path, with very spotty cell service and parking in a pasture. The farm is situated 17 minutes from downtown Martinsville, 45 minutes from downtown Indianapolis, and 40 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport, with the nearest restaurants and gas stations over 8 miles away.

Facilities are limited, with no electricity, water, or picnic tables provided. Restrictions include no alcohol, fireworks, or campfires, although self-contained fire pits are permitted. Check-in and checkout times are strictly enforced, and pets are welcome but must be leashed.

For recipes from Hunter's Honey Farm, visit huntershoneyfarm.com/recipes.