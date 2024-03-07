Indiana native Christian Navarra talks new music

Christian Navarra, a 24-year-old singer-songwriter from Indiana, views music as a vessel for expressing his inner emotions.

For him, it transcends notes and melodies; it’s a form of self-expression, a medium through which he can impart beauty and positivity to the world.

Initially making his mark with acoustic covers characterized by chill, lo-fi vibes, Christian gained significant traction with his rendition of “Get You the Moon” by Kina and Snøw, which has garnered over 1 million streams and found its way into more than 30,000 TikTok videos.

Another one of his covers, “Love is Gone” by Dylan Matthew, has similarly surpassed the 1 million streams milestone.

Yet, Christian’s aspirations extend beyond covers; he aims to carve out a niche in pop music that delves into themes of love’s trials, anxiety, depression, doubt, and insecurity.

With each surge of momentum from his growing audience, he nurtures the hope of going on tours to connect with diverse audiences both nationwide and worldwide, all while crafting and releasing more of his original compositions.