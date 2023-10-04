Indiana Owned: Defcon Security Solutions

Defcon Security Solutions is a local family-owned alarm company built on trust and honesty. They provide Security Installation and Monitoring Services for both residential and commercial sites. Whole home automation, camera installation, and set up to remotely view and control your home lights, locks, thermostats, and garage doors all through our easy-to-use mobile app and website. They also offer Family Wellness Alerts for the elderly to stay independent, but allowing the family to be notified of a medical press, fall detection, or a fire in the home.

Defcon Security Solutions services all of central Indiana, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Bloomington, and all surrounding counties. They also offer a 15% discount on all of our equipment to Military and Veterans.

Learn more about Defcon Security Solutions at www.DefconSecuritySolutions.com and follow them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/DefconSS.

