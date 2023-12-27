Jingle your way into 2024 wrapped in good health

We’re excited to have Dr. Michael Garko on All Indiana via Zoom to guide us on celebrating New Year’s Eve to the fullest while staying healthy and resilient.

Dr. Garko will be sharing insights and strategies to help us ward off seasonal illnesses and boost our immunity.

As we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year, his expert advice will ensure that we can enjoy the festivities with confidence, knowing that we’re taking proactive steps to protect our well-being.

Join us for this essential discussion on finishing the year on a high note and embarking on a healthy and joyful journey into the upcoming year.