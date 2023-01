All Indiana

Kid-ing with Kayla: Back of the cereal box

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kayla Sullivan, on Kid-ing with Kayla on Monday’s “All Indiana,” continued her discussion on how she’s hoping popular childhood pastimes can replace her son’s screen time.

Did you ever look at the back of your cereal box growing up? Sullivan says she used to spend every morning just staring at that thing while she ate breakfast.

She says she really wanted this to make cutting out morning cartoons easier for her son. Watch the video to find out how it went.