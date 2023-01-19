All Indiana

Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents’ ways versus grandparents’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For kids, what’s the difference between a parent and a grandparent?

Besides the obvious, News 8 special content contributor Kayla Sullivan says grandparents tend to be more lenient, especially when it comes to giving sweets to kids.

Sullivan Said, “When I was a kid, my mom was pretty strict. We weren’t allowed to have caffeine. She had to know the parents of the people we were staying with, and she had no problem saying ‘no’ if it was necessary. But, my mom as a grandparent, or nonna as we call her, is totally different. She’s got that spoiling her grandchildren part down.”