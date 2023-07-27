Make-A-Wish announces return of Bourbon Battle

We are delighted to have Maria Quinton, the Event Senior Specialist of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, joining our hosts today for an exciting conversation.

With the highly anticipated return of The Great Bourbon Raffle just around the corner, Maria will be sharing all the details about this wonderful initiative. The event aims to raise funds that will directly contribute to granting more life-changing wishes for local children facing critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish has consistently been a beacon of hope and joy for these young warriors, and the Great Bourbon Raffle presents a fantastic opportunity for everyone to play a part in making their dreams come true.

Tune in to learn more about this heartwarming cause and how you can be a part of bringing happiness and positivity into the lives of these brave children.